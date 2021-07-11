Former Louisiana Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

WASHINGTON – A Louisiana man pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to defraud the IRS.

According to court documents, from 2011 to at least June 2019, Mathew Reck, of St. Tammany Parish, conspired to defraud the IRS by underreporting his own and others’ individual incomes. With respect to his personal returns, Reck directed his co-conspirator accountant in emails to “get really creative with the 2012 taxes” and to “crush” his 2013 taxes. On his 2012 and 2013 tax returns, Reck underreported the income that he earned from his construction businesses, SES Construction Consulting Group (SES) and Global Technical Solutions (Global), which he co-owned until December 2015.

Reck also conspired with others to defraud the IRS by paying some SES and Global workers “off the books” in cash, by underpaying employment taxes, and by not reporting workers’ full compensations to the IRS. In total, Reck caused a tax loss to the United States of $1,017,024.

Reck is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana made the announcement.

IRS-Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys William Montague and Parker Tobin of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Moses of the Eastern District of Louisiana are prosecuting the case.