Federal Relief Resources for Renters and Landlords

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced a one-month extension of the CDC Eviction Moratorium expiring on July 31, 2021. USDA recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an almost unprecedented housing affordability crisis in the United States. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) provided billions of dollars to support distressed tenants and landlords and USDA continues to collaborate with federal partners to ensure Rural America receives ample relief. Provided below is information on several federal resources designed to help those facing rental hardship or eviction.

U.S. Treasury

Even as the American economy continues its recovery from the devastating impact of the pandemic, millions of Americans face deep rental debt and fear evictions and the loss of basic housing security. To meet this need, the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program makes funding available to assist households that are unable to pay rent or utilities. The funds are provided directly to grantees such as states, U.S. territories, local governments, and (in the case of the first round of funding) Indian tribes. Grantees use the funds to provide assistance to eligible households through existing or newly created rental assistance programs. To learn more about how to apply for emergency rental assistance in your state, please visit this link. Information in Spanish for renters can be found here, and information in Spanish for landlords can be found here.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

The Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) program will provide 70,000 housing choice vouchers to local Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) in order to assist individuals who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, or were recently homeless or have a high risk of housing instability. For more information on eligibility and how to apply, please visit this link. HUD and USDA have also partnered on developing a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) fact sheet, which can be found here. Information in Spanish can be found here.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

CFPB provides additional resources to inform renters of potential options to help them stay in their homes. Please visit CFPB’s Renter Protections resource webpage for more information. Information in Spanish can be found here.