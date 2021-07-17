FBI asks for help identifying alleged bank robber

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 the Regions Bank located at 2727 N. State Street in Jackson, Mississippi, was robbed by an unknown male. The individual entered the bank, approached the teller and provided a demand note. The note demanded money and stated that the individual had a gun and wasn’t afraid to use it. The robber took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot on Lorenz Boulevard.

SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS

DESCRIPTION

Height: 5’5″ Weight: 180 pounds

Sex: Male Build: Medium

Race: White

Remarks: The individual is a white (possibly Hispanic) male and was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, a red and light-colored hat, sunglasses, a mask, and blue latex type gloves.

Weapon Used: The demand note stated that the individual had a gun and wasn’t afraid to use it.

Contact the FBI Jackson’s Violent Crime Task Force at 601-948-5000 with any information.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov