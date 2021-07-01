Dominant performance earns Mississippi State Baseball first-ever National Championship

OMAHA, Neb. – Mississippi State is a baseball school and the program delivered the University its first-ever national title after dominating Vanderbilt in the winner-take-all game of the 2021 College World Series on Wednesday (June 30) at TD Ameritrade Park.

The pitching duo of Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined to hold the

Commodore offense to just one hit and allowed only five base runners to post the eighth shutout of the season for the pitching staff on college baseball’s biggest stage.

Bednar (9-1), working on short rest, didn’t allow a hit through six innings of work and scattered three walks to earn his second win of the College World Series. Sims (13) posted his third save at the event with one hit allowed and four strikeouts.

The offense did its part, as well, pounding out 12 hits and scoring nine times to deliver the championship hardware to Starkville. Four Diamond Dawgs posted multi-hit games, led by Rowdey

Jordan’s three-hit night. Tanner Allen, Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner all posted a pair of hits, as Hancock and Tanner each added two RBIs apiece.

Kellum Clark hit his second home run of the CWS and ended the night with three RBIs. Jordan, Brayland Skinner and Scotty Dubrule all scored twice, with Lane Forsythe posting a hit, walk and RBI in the contest.

The defense shined in the final game of the season, as it did all weekend, and MSU completed its seven-game stay at the event without committing an error.

The College World Series all-tournament team included six Diamond Dawgs, including Bednar who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the CWS. Tanner, Hancock, Forsythe, Allen and Jordan all joined him on the all-tournament ledger.

Scoring Recap

Top First

Rowdey Jordan squared up the first pitch of the game for a single and moved to third on a throwing error by Kumar Rocker on a ground ball. Luke Hancock drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly.

Mississippi State 1, Vanderbilt 0

Top Second

Walks to Scotty Dubrule and Brayland Skinner started the inning and the duo moved up one base on a groundout. Lane Forsythe plated the first run with a ground out and Jordan doubled down the left field line to score another.

Mississippi State 3, Vanderbilt 0

Top Fifth

Five of the first six hitters reached base with Jordan and Tanner Allen collecting base hits to start the frame. After a strikeout, Hancock added his second RBI of the game on a single and Logan Tanner followed with an RBI single of his own.

Mississippi State 5, Vanderbilt 0

Top Seventh

A four-run frame put a cap on the championship effort as Logan Tanner hit a one-out solo home run and Kellum Clark put the exclamation point on it with a three-run shot to make it 9-0.

Mississippi State 9, Vanderbilt 0

Up Next

Mississippi State will return home on Thursday and details for Friday’s (July 2) championship celebration will be announced soon.