Davis Announces Support Staff Promotions

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis announced the promotions of three support staff members as the Rebels head into the 2021-22 season.

Nathan Dye has been promoted to director of operations – internal affairs after serving as coordinator of video services for the past five seasons. Vic Meena , who has been working with the program since 2014, assumes the title of director of operations – external affairs following three seasons as the team’s coordinator of player engagement. Previously working as the assistant director for on-campus recruiting, Connor Walsh is now the director of video and analytics.

“Nate, Vic and Connor are all so deserving of their increased roles with Ole Miss Basketball,” said Davis. “They have demonstrated a fantastic work ethic and the ability to make a great connection with our players, fans and administration. They all three bring a different skill set to our program, and we look forward to their continued contributions to growing Ole Miss Basketball to the very highest level of success.”

While serving as the coordinator of video services for the past five years, Dye was responsible for the program’s video operations that primarily focused on team and opponent scouting, motivational and highlight videos, and the collection and organization of the team’s video and data files. Prior to moving into a full-time role, the Jackson, Mississippi, native served as a graduate manager from 2012-14 to earn his second degree from the university. In his new position, Dye coordinates the team’s schedule and monitors the budget. He also serves as the team liaison in a variety of aspects.

Meena has been with the program for the past seven seasons, beginning as a graduate manager during the 2014-15 season. He was elevated to assistant director of operations and served in that role for three years. Meena transitioned to coordinator of player engagement under Davis, gaining valuable operations experience that included assisting in team travel. The Ole Miss graduate is set to organize the Rebels’ travel in his new position, while coordinating specific events such as a former players weekend and the annual tipoff celebration. Meena also heads efforts for the 6th Man Club as well as student and community outreach, which includes an event that benefits the American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer initiative.

Walsh leads the program’s video and analytics efforts after three seasons of coordinating recruiting activities and graphic design projects for the team, in addition to assisting with summer camps and the 6th Man Club. His new position focuses on managing the video database primarily related to team film and scouting. He gathered video experience at his previous stop, VCU. Walsh assisted in player development, video operations and opponent scouting for the Rams.

