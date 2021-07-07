Celebrating Our Independence

By Erlene Smith

Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people. Proverbs 14:34 (KJV).

We all probably enjoyed the Fourth of July this week with cookouts, swimming and getting together with family and friends. It is really good to do all these things, but let us not forget the real reason we are able to celebrate doing all these fun things.

On June 10,1776, Congress voted to name a committee to write a Declaration of Independence from Britain. The five committee members were: John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Robert R. Livingston, and Roger Sherman. Thomas Jefferson was asked by the other members of the committee to write the Declaration. Jefferson completed the task in about two weeks. Franklin and Adams made a few minor changes.

The Continental Congress adopted this Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The 56 men who signed the Declaration knew well that they may suffer adversity from having signed the document.

Indeed. They did suffer: Five were captured by the British and tortured before they died. Twelve had their homes, from Rhode Island to Charleston, sacked or burned. Two lost sons in the Army. One had two sons captured.

Nine of the Fifty-six died in the war.

As we remember the fun things we did on the Fourth, let us give thanks for these courageous founding fathers who fulfilled their pledge to keep America safe.

Thank You Lord, that we live in a free country. Help us and our country’s leaders to be a righteous nation.