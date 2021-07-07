Biloxi PD asks for help in identifying purse theif
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify an alleged theft suspect. The unknown W/F, pictured below, allegedly stole a purse on June 7, 2021 at about 10:25 am, in the 800 block of Beach Blvd. After the W/F allegedly stole the purse, she placed the stolen purse inside a larger purse. She immediately fled the casino into the parking garage and entered an unknown vehicle. At the time of the incident, the W/F appeared to be wearing a Saints Jersey and light colored pants.
