Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft of property suspects

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying

subjects reportedly involved in a theft in the 800 Block of Beach Blvd, on 078 July 2021. A Black Dewalt toolbox, valued

at $120, containing several power tools valued at over $700, was reported stolen from the bed of the victim’s truck. An

unidentified W/M along with an unidentified W/F, pictured below, allegedly took the toolbox from the bed of the victim’s

truck and put it in the back of an older model Red Chevrolet, with red painted rims, and a Louisiana tag. The W/M and the

W/F were last seen in the truck going north on I110 at about 8:30 pm 7 July 2021.