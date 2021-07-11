Biloxi PD asking for help in locating missing person
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to locate a reported missing person / welfare concern. Eric W. Taconi, W/M, pictured below, age 43, was last seen by family member(s) on or about March 27, 2021, in the 2000 block of Pass Road. He was reported as missing, to Biloxi Police Department on June 30, 2021. Family member(s) believe that Eric Taconi may be in the Jackson County area. Eric Taconi is described as 5-10” tall and 185 lbs. with red / strawberry colored hair and a “barb wire” tattoo on his upper bicep area.
