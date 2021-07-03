July 5, 2021

Biloxi PD arrests auto burglary suspect

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 4:44 pm Saturday, July 3, 2021

On 02 July 2021, Biloxi Police Officers arrested 39-year-old Jared Courtenay Bell of Biloxi, Mississippi on the charge of Auto Burglary. On 30 June, 2021, officers responded to a report of numerous vehicle burglaries in the 200 block of Delauney Street and a subsequent investigation developed Jared Courtenay Bell as the suspect in the incident.

 

Bell was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held in lieu of a total $200,000.00 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

