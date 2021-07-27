Arrests collected on July 22, 2021

Stanley Jerome Aultman, 39, 722 Third St.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 15, for contempt of court.

Mary Katherine Knight, 36, 434 Springhill Rd., Poplarville; arrested by United States Marshalls on July 15, for probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Travis Lee, 32, 10 Forever Love Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 15, for possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Scott Moore, 44, 1 Cheyenne Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 15, for contempt of court.

Jimmie Lee O’Neal, 33, 57 Johnson Circle, Purvis; arrested by PRCSO on July 15, for reckless driving, resisting arrest by fleeing, DUI and no insurance.

Desmond Portie, 22, 152 Stone Hollow Trace, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 15, for domestic violence.

Joshua Christopher Stockstill, 29, 99 Crestview Dr., Carriere; arrested July 15, for four counts of child exploitation.

April Darlen Wilde, 47, 478 Ervin Ladner Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 15, for possession of paraphernalia.

Johnnie Andrew Brown, 34, 716 12th Ave., Menomiee, Mich.; arrested by PRCSO on July 16, for no driver’s license and DUI refused test.

Kasey Orell Edwards, 46, 13486 Windridge Dr., Gulfport; arrested by PRCSO on July 16, for arson of a dwelling, probation violation and two counts of simple assault.

Winter Hope Kipker, 36, 14 Pepper Mill Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 16, for contempt of court.

Joseph Peter Danos, 28, 116 Grass St., Waveland; arrested by Picayune PD on July 17, for shoplifting and trespassing.

Cory Lane Davis, 45, 146 Browning Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on July 17, for aggravated domestic violence.

Devin Tyler Lamartina, 27, 88 Herb Lee Fred Spiers Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on July 17, for DUI.

Lawrence Lamont McDonald, 33, 607 Rosa St.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 17, for two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and six counts of controlled substance violation.

Dealphunzo Lae Von Smith, 52, 704 Hunt St.; arrested by PRCSO on July 18, for DUI second.

Rachel Judith Budinger, 36, 68 Fred Strain Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 19, for shoplifting.

Nikki Ann Dennis, 28, 6068 East Jones, Bay St. Louis; arrested on July 19, for possession of paraphernalia.

Lanie Elizabeth Miller, 31, 40 Pine Hill Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 19, for grand larceny.

Shelly Marie Reid, 31, 38 Robert Reid Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 19, for contempt of court.

Rayfield Joseph Davis, 44, 47 Broad Ridge Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 20, for contempt of court.

Darenda Gayle Varnado, 43, 481 Ridge Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 20, for DUI and driving while license suspended.

Karl Gavin Davis, 60, 1323 Ursulines Ave., New Orleans; arrested by MDOC on July 21 for probation violation.

David Ryan Endicott, 38, 116 Essex Ct.; arrested by PRCSO on July 21, for contempt of court and possession of a stolen firearm.

Joseph Donald Jones, 37, 30 FZ Goss Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 21, for fleeing or eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, running stop sign, no insurance and no driver’s license.

Lashunda Monique Jones, 49, 122 Greenview Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on July 21, for credit card fraud.

Robert Xavier Lumpkin, 46, 1198 McNeill Steephollow Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 21, for probation violation.

Jerry Wayne Roland, 52, homeless; arrested by Picayune PD on July 21, for disorderly conduct.

Kristen Michelle Timberlake, 30, 1198 McNeill Steephollow Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 21, for controlled substance violation and possession of paraphernalia.