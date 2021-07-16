Arrests collected on July 15, 2021

Jennifer Lee Cuevas, 51, 76 Burgetown Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on July 8, for probation violation.

Jeremiah Hansen, 41, 392 Sycamore Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 8, for DUI refused test.

Cassidy Lynn McDaniel, 27, 64321 Higgins Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 8, for resisting arrest by fleeing and disorderly conduct.

Corey Michael Reis, 29, 4551 Highway 43 N.; arrested July 8, for no proof of insurance, no motorcycle endorsement, no turn signal, careless driving, no motorcycle helmet, expired tag, improper turn, disorderly conduct, running stop sign, speeding on state highway, failure to stop when signaled and improper brake lighting.

Christopher Gregory Scott, 26, 1048 Victoria Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 8, for contempt of court.

Leslie Marie Spiers, 46, 26071 Leetown Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 8, for possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Lee Taylor, 53, 1109 Bouie Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 8, for DUI second.

Lashunda Denise Dawson, 33, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. 2; arrested by Picayune PD on July 9, for three counts of tampering with physical evidence and three counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Linda Louise Graves, 28, 2610 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 9, for contempt of court.

Lillian Monique Hoard, 34, 489 Tea Garden Rd., Apt. D, Gulfport; arrested by PRCSO on July 9, for possession of a controlled substance.

Cabrina Kate King, 41, 126 Thomas School Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on July 9, for domestic violence.

Della Magdeline Lewis, 29, 107 George Pearson Rd.; arrested July 9 by MDOC for drug court violation.

Shannon Eugene, Stockstill, 43, 9 South Ridge Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 9, for disorderly conduct, domestic violence and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Jordan David Thomas, 30, 257 Ozona Rd., Carriere; arrested on July 9 for indecent exposure/abusive language; disturbance of family.

Joel Austin Cagle, 27, 221 Dozier St.; arrested by PRCSO on July 10, for DUI third.

Nickold Jeffords, 36, 139 Ridgeview Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 10, for DUI refused test.

Ronald Ralph Redecker, 69, 126 Thomas School Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on July 10, for domestic violence.

Earl Joseph Dysart, 29, 14 Eagle Heights; arrested by PRCSO on July 11, for uttering forgery and possession of a controlled substance.

James Otis Hardin, 38, 17 Raintree Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 11, for simple domestic violence and controlled substance violation.

Shaun Michael Huffman, 42, homeless; arrested by PRCSO on July 12, for contempt of court and possession of a stolen firearm.

Dalton Jaymes Jordan, 20, 136 Eloise St.; arrested by PRCSO on July 12, for controlled substance violation, obstructing public street and probation violation.

Edwin Caleb Lee, 36, 198 Westchester Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 12, for improper lighting and disorderly conduct.

Zackary Tomas Taylor, 22, 387 Peters Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 12, for resisting arrest by fleeing, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia, residential burglary, simple assault, domestic violence and probation violation.

Romona Capri Walton, 42, 4404 30&1/2 St., Gulfport; arrested by PRCSO on July 12, for malicious mischief and trespassing.

Kevin Glen Watson, 53, 365 Hunt Rd., Foxworth, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on July 12, for domestic violence.

Randall Wayne Burge, 23, 42 A Oscar Lee Rd., Poplarville; arrested on July 13, by Poplarville PD for possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Reginald Glynn Entrekin, 29, 18 Ed Moore Rd.; arrested on July 13, for DUI.

Mark Daniel Fridge, 19, 122 Sherry Dr., Hammond, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 13, for four counts of commercial burglary and grand larceny.

Hali Lyn Thomas, 33, 5 Ozona Rd, Lot C, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 13, for controlled substance violation.

Dominic Frank Weber, 27, 1513 Hunter Point Rd., Slidell, La.; arrested on July 13, for three counts of carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and foreign fugitive warrant.

Kevin Jenkins, 46, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. F24; arrested by MDOC on July 14, for probation violation.

Simone Yvette Jones, 33, 58 Coleman Rd., McNeill; arrested by PRCSO on July 14, for stalking and trespassing.

Kevin Ray Nowell, 51, 60 Ole Young Ridge Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on July 14, for probation violation.

Justin Julius Peavy, 40, 2474 Vernon Ave., Jackson; arrested by MDOC on July 14 for probation violation.

Larry Allen Smith, 37, 27 Matthews Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 14, for possession of paraphernalia.

Garred Paul Toney, 36, 60 Old Creek Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 14, for domestic violence.