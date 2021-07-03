Arrests collected on July 1, 2021

Bobby Joe Aikens, 32, 25000 Pinecrest Dr.; arrested June 25, for two counts of contempt of court.

Alexander Cole Hendrix, 30, 102 Donna Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June, 25, for two counts of contempt of court.

Justin Matthew Lamare, 32, 4201 Tulane Ave., New Orleans; arrested by Picayune PD on June 25 for 46 counts of exploitation of children and two counts of uttering forgery.

Julie Ann Lonadier, 38, 121 Haven Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 25, for contempt of court.

Quintrell Patrice Wilson, 27, 1005 Cole Court, Slidell, La.; arrested by PRCSO on June 26, for conspiracy.

Anna Marie McNeese, 23, 25475 Broadridge Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on June 27, for contempt of court.

Thomas Clayton Watt, 32, 32 Luke Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on June 27, for probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.

Tracey Louise White, 40, 28 Broadridge Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 27, for contempt of court.

Omando A. Davis, 22, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. 45; arrested on June 28, for aggravated domestic violence, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Kiara Deshante Graham, 22, 1221 Fern Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 28, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Tyler Lee Smith, 33, 151 Pinewood Rd., Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on June 28, for probation violation.

Herby Colt Waggoner, 36, 66 Choctaw Dr., Carriere; arrested by Poplarville PD on June 28, for contempt of court.

Joshua Whitfield, 40, 125 Velma Jones Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 28, for three counts of contempt of court.

Rachel Judith Budinger, 36, 68 Fred Strain Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 29, for possession of paraphernalia.

Casey Nicole Clark, 40, 442 Salem Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 29, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Lindsey Marquise Dykes, 27, 46228 Jenkins Rd., Franklinton, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 29, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Constance Paulette Hall, 29, 21191 Ohio Rd., Abita Springs, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 29 for controlled substance violation, hindering prosecution or apprehension and tampering with physical evidence.

David Leon Manning, 33, 752 John Amaker Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on June 29, for two counts of contempt of court.

Jeremy Stephen Marsh, 40, 109 Oleander Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on June 29, for possession of a controlled substance.

Jessie Allen Millis, 30, 30 Cypress Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on June 29, for possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and petit larceny.

Shelby Chance Oliver, 28, 1119 East Cherokee Glen, Ocean Springs; arrested by PRCSO on June 29, for DUI.

Terrance Jamal Polion, 24, 136 Greenview Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on June 29, for contempt of court and bond jumping.

Wesley Thomas Sullivan, 40, 52 Victory Lane, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on June 29, for contempt of court.

Reginald Geroid Scott, 24, 102 Foxfire Dr., Hattiesburg; arrested by Picayune PD on June 30, for commercial burglary and parole violation.

Triston Gage Trotter, 24, 40 Gale Davis Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on June 30, for probation violation, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and no driver’s license.