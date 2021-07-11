Albion Man Sentenced To Over 21 Years In Prison

FORT WAYNE-Chad Fulk, 40, of Albion, Indiana was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady following his plea of guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

Fulk was sentenced to 262 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in the case and information presented at sentencing, on September 23, 2017, Mr. Fulk possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams of more of methamphetamine. Mr. Fulk led Fort Wayne Police Department officers on a high-speed chase in Fort Wayne, and he was apprehended after a traffic accident. As part of the plea agreement, Mr. Fulk was ordered to pay restitution for damage caused by the accident.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, and the LaGrange Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.