Acreage Reporting Deadlines Approaching

In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers should contact their County FSA office soon for an appointment to report their crop acreage by the applicable deadline.

July 15, 2021 – CRP, summer perennial grasses such as Bahia, Bermuda, and native grasses and annual forages such as millet and sorghums and spring seeded row crops such as corn, soybeans, peanuts and commercial vegetable and fruit crops.

To establish or retain FSA program eligibility and qualify for disaster benefits, you must report prevented planting and failed acres (crops and grasses). All livestock producers should report acreage of their summer grasses to document cropping history in case of drought conditions.

July 31, 2021 – Deadline to report hemp. Producers must provide their AMS license number during acreage reporting.

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

To make your appointment to report your crop acreage, please contact your local FSA Office.