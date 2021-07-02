2 MGCCC squads win All-Academic Team of the Year

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team repeated as the MACCC All-Academic Team of the Year, and the baseball team won for the second time in four years.

Those teams had the highest GPA among all conference teams in their respective sports, and three other teams were runners-up. Four more Bulldog squads finished third.

Coach Chris Handy’s soccer team, which won the MACCC South title, finished with a 3.40 grade-point average. The baseball team, which qualified for the postseason, had a 3.49 GPA.

Coach Kenneth Long’s softball team, which finished fourth in the NJCAA, had the high GPA among Gulf Coast teams with a 3.73. Coach Sam Blackburn’s women’s tennis team had a 3.60, as well as finishing as MACCC and NJCAA Region 23 runners-up.

Coach Jackie Rhodes’ women’s soccer team had a 3.51, and Blackburn’s men’s tennis team had a 3.49 while winning the MACCC and NJCAA Region 23 titles.

Coach Tommy Snell’s golf team had a 3.37 GPA, while Coach Tim Ryan’s men’s basketball team had a 3.20. Coach Jack Wright’s football team finished with a 2.97 and the MACCC South title.

The MGCCC Athletic Department’s efforts in the classroom are overseen by Athletic Academic Advisor Julie Brand.

Team GPA MACCC Rank

Softball 3.73 3

Women’s Tennis 3.60 3

Women’s Soccer 3.51 2

Baseball 3.49 1

Men’s Tennis 3.49 3

Men’s Soccer 3.40 1

Golf 3.37 3

Men’s Basketball 3.20 2

Football 2.97 2