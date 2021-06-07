Wiggins man dies in Harrison County collision

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County. A 2009 Suzuki motorcycle ridden by Robert Seal, 43, of Wiggins, MS, was traveling south on Highway 49 then exited onto the Highway 67 south ramp. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Montarro Collins, 19, of Magee, MS was traveling south on Highway 49 and also exited onto the Highway 67 south ramp. Both vehicles made contact causing the Suzuki Motorcycle to lose control. Robert Seal was thrown from the motorcycle and received fatal injuries from the crash. Seal was pronounced deceased at the scene.