Vicksburg Man Sentenced to 2 ½ Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

Jackson, Miss. – A Vicksburg man was sentenced today to 30 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Michelle A. Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

On March 28, 2020, at 3:30 a.m., Darren Antonyo Mazie, 36, was driving during a city-wide curfew and encountered a Vicksburg Police Officer. Mazie possessed a firearm at the time and was a convicted felon, having been found guilty of burglarizing a business.

Mazie was charged in a federal criminal indictment with possession of a firearm by convicted felon. He pled guilty on March 3, 2021.

The Vicksburg Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bert Carraway prosecuted the case.