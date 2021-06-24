USDA Extends Eviction Moratorium to July 31, 2021

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 — Today, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended through July 31, 2021, the moratorium on evictions of the hundreds-of-thousands of Americans who live in multifamily housing communities supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The United States is recovering from a nationwide housing affordability crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why, in a whole-of-government effort, USDA is taking this important action today,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson. “Today’s actions will give tenants at USDA-supported properties essential relief while the Department extends the emergency rental assistance provided by the American Rescue Plan Act .”

USDA’s Multi-Family Housing Programs provide affordable multifamily rental housing in rural areas by financing projects geared for very-low-income families, the elderly, people with disabilities, and domestic farm workers. USDA also extends assistance through loan guarantees for affordable rental housing for very-low- to moderate-income residents in rural areas and towns. Additionally, the Department provides grants to sponsoring organizations to repair or rehabilitate housing for eligible families and subsidizes rents for low-income tenants who cannot afford to pay their full rent.

COVID-19 has had a lasting impact on rural America. Families have lost their homes, students have resorted to unconventional solutions to access schoolwork online, the need for food assistance has grown, and access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations has been limited. The American Rescue Plan Act implements funding that invests in the people of Rural America now and beyond the July 31 moratorium extension. It provides: