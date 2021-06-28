Today is June 28, 2021

Drive-thru etiquette and other helpful hints

Drive-thrus have been in operation since 1947, and people haven’t stopped using them ever since. In fact, during the pandemic, the drive-thru helped many restaurants thrive during a challenging time in the industry.

Restaurants that were able to stay afloat due to drive-thrus and other takeaway options can thank Red’s Giant Hamburg in Missouri for the success of their drive-thru operations. Red’s is generally considered to be the first true drive-thru, according to Money magazine. In 1948, a year after Red’s opened its drive-thru, In-N Out Burger opened a drive-thru and put to use a state-of-the-art two-way speaker box.

Since the early days of drive-thrus, many different businesses have utilized drive-thru windows. Banking has been streamlined thanks to drive-up ATM machines and drive-thru teller windows. People can pick up vital prescription medications from drive-thrus at their local pharmacies. Drive-thrus at coffee shops keep busy commuters moving and caffeinated.

Visiting drive-thru windows has become second nature, but customers can employ various tactics to make using them go smoothly.

· Cease your mobile phone conversation. As you pull up to the drive-thru speaker while on the phone, end the call or ask the other person to wait a moment. Give your full attention to the person taking your order.

· Know your order. Be sure to ask everyone in the car what they want before getting in line. According to a QSR Magazine study in 2018, the average serving time for the top 10 fast food chains was 234.08 seconds, or roughly 4 minutes. Transactions are sped up by customers being ready to order when asked and having their means of payment available when the drive to the payment window.

· Visit drive-thrus in the morning or afternoon. The wait for drive-thrus for breakfast and lunch are less lengthy than they are at dinnertime. However, the optimal time of day to go through a drive-thru is mid-afternoon, when average wait times are 173 seconds and service tends to be friendlier.

· Speak loudly and slowly. Drive-thru customers should realize that it can be challenging to hear orders over traffic and the rush going on inside the restaurant. Speak clearly, loudly and slowly when engaging with a drive-thru attendant.

· Don’t add items at the window. Adding items at the payment window after an order has been placed can disrupt the flow of things in the restaurant.

· Sort items outside of the drive-thru lane. Do not pass around purchases while in the drive-thru lane or look through the bag and hold up the line. Pull over into a parking lot space and take care of business there.

Drive-thru capabilities have revolutionized certain industries. Customers can do their part to make the experience even better.

**

How to shop for an insurance policy