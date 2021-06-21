Today is June 21, 2021

You’re never too old

You’re never too young

Oops, with a capital ‘O’

Graduating in styleA pair of identical twins in Baton Rouge, LA are graduating at the top of their class this year from the Scotlandville Magnet High School in a very “classy” way — with $24 million worth of scholarships from colleges and universities around the world. The Association of Mature American Citizens reports that Denisha and Destiny Caldwell say they applied to more than 200 schools, using a variety of free application options. But, they noted, they were careful in selecting schools that offered the environment and curriculums they were seeking. In the end they decided to take scholarships offered to them by UCLA where they will focus on math and science courses with the intention of careers in medicine.

It’s as easy as one, two, three for her

Eleven-year-old Sanaa Hiremath, who was diagnosed with autism when she was two years old, has set a world record for her ability to multiply very large numbers without pen and paper, calculators or any other such aid. In fact, Sanaa won the Guinness award for solving a 12 digit multiplication problem in under ten minutes using just her mind, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. Her mother, Priya, home schooled Sanaa and told a Tampa, FL TV station: “One day when I was doing second-grade homework, we introduced the concept of multiplication for her for the very first time and she was able to answer instantly.” She’s come a long way in the meantime as evidence by her award for the “largest mental arithmetic multiplication.” How difficult is that? Try multiplying 617286 times 315969?

A rare bloom, indeed

It’s not often that one gets the opportunity to see an amorphophallus titanum in bloom and so it attracted a crowd in Alameda, CA when a corpus flower was on show there recently, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. The extremely rare plant blooms once every ten years or so and is not so easy to find. It’s said that there are only about 1,000 of them that can be found in the wild. This particular corpus flower plant belongs to a local gardener, Solomon Leyva, who put it on display for visitors to see and smell. They don’t call it the corpus plant for nothing.