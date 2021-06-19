Today is June 19, 2021

Expand swimming styles for increased safety and fun

Knowing how to swim is one of the most important tools a person can have in warm weather, when people are most inclined to go swimming in pools, lakes and oceans.

Swimming is a fun yet potentially dangerous activity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each day roughly 10 people die from unintentional drowning in the United States. That makes drowing the country’s fifth-leading cause of unintentional death.

Knowing how to swim is essential for people who plan to spend time in the water. Swimmers are urged to learn as many different swimming techniques as possible to strengthen muscles in their body and prevent fatigue in the water. The most common swimming styles include freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly stroke.

Freestyle

The freestyle, or front crawl, is a popular stroke among seasoned swimmers. When doing the freestyles, swimmers alternate their arm movements and a flutter kick to propel them through the water. People who need to reach a distressed swimmer or cross a body of water quickly rely on the freestyle to do so. Freestyle swimming offers a full-body workout as well.

Breaststroke

The breaststroke originates with a sweep out of the arms from the breast and then back in to the starting position. A frog-like kick complements arm movements. The breaststroke is one of the first swimming strokes taught to beginners because individuals can keep their heads above the water. The breaststroke may be efficient, but it is slower than other swimming styles. The legs and back work hard when performing this stroke.

Backstroke

The backstroke is similar to the freestyle except the body is supine. The back gets an excellent workout during this stroke, which can help straighten and lengthen the spine. Physicians may even recommend the backstroke for those dealing with back pain.

Butterfly stroke

The butterfly tends to be a challenging stroke that can work the core and upper body while providing a great cardiovascular workout. When performing the butterfly, swimmers raise both arms above their head and then push down into the water to propel their bodies forward. The legs are positioned like a dolphin or a mermaid and will flap to kick down, states CureJoy, a health and wellness resource.

These strokes are used in swimming competitions and are widely taught at swim schools. The sidestroke is another style that only requires one arm and can be used in swimming rescues, which also can be handy to learn.

People new to swimming or who want to increase their skills can work with certified swimming instructors to learn proper swimming techniques.

