Simmie Alan Burge

June 25, 2021

Simmie Alan Burge of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the age of 69.

Simmie was a lifelong resident of Picayune and a veteran of the US Army. He enjoyed his adventures in California and loved Harley Davidson motorcycles. Simmie had a passion for helping others. He was devoted to his family and a loyal friend. Alan was extremely proud of his children & grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered as their “biggest fan” and greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Margie Mae Robins; daughters, Andrea Mortensen (Michael) and Lindsey Brown (Richard); brothers, Mark Burge and Martin “Marty” Burge; One sister, Pam Burge. Grandchildren; Alivia, Eijah, Aaliyah, Lauren, Josie and one granddaughter on the way.

He is preceded in death by his father Simmie Austin Burge and one brother, Michael Burge.

Lue of flowers, the family asks that you treat your kids and grandkids to a snowball at Granny G’s.

