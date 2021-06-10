Graveside Funeral Services for Reginald Pascal “Reggie” Penton, age 68, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10:00 am at Penton/ Private Cemetery.

Burial will be in Penton/ Private Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Elder Gerald Penton will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com