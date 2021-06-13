PRCHS Term 4 / 4th 9 Weeks Honor Roll
Superintendent’s List / All A’s
9th Grade
Corey Hunter Edward Allison, Katherine Renee Alonzo, Kristen Marie Andersen, Melissa Renea Andrews, Reagan Magdaline Baucum, Terri Michael Berggren, Alexandria Maria Bonin, Cleo Annaleigh Bourne, Marley Dakoty Carle, Emily Hope Carroll, Isabella Grace Carroll, Olivia Katelyn Carroll, Baylee Anne Devore, Rio Simone Dufrene, Sophia Jolie’ Dupre, Brianna Nicole Genuise, Vanessa Gomez, Alexyss Dakota Grob, Allianna Raquel Guerra, Autumn Renee’ Harrington, “Christopher Paul Hart, Jr”,
Presley Lyn Herrin, Jacob Allen Johnson, Lawton Cross Johnson, Diana Joy Kawafha, Ryleigh Faith Kennedy, Alyssa Grace Ledlow, Josiah David Lee,
Kyree Renee Lee, Ethan Hunter Lossett, Trent Joseph Mattern, McKinley Diane Matthews, Hailey Kathleen Meyer, Allie Sky Mitchell, Avery Ahna Mitchell, Gregory Harold Mitchell, III, Isabella Ann Morlier, Kaitlyn Minh-Chau Nguyen, Jadyn Royce Nielsen, Dakota Ray Ortego, Cailey Marie Pervel, Ashley Jordan Powell, Cassius Martin Redenius, Elizabeth Cecilia Saunders, Sienna Layne Smith, Mackenzie Taylor Souders, Alexis Grace Tynes, Amanda Verret, Taylor Lee Walters, Cierra Faith Weil
10th Grade
Sophia Leona Abbott, Tyler Kendall Babuchna, Paris Jules Bauer, Shannon Katlyn Beal, Emma Louise Beard, Beaux Dean Bellais, Madelyn Anne Boudreaux, Madison Abigail Burge, Kara Reagan Byrd, Leah Grace Cacioppo, Monica Caro, Joshua Matthew Chauppetta, Kenneth James Clavo, Emma Lynn Coleman, Abbigayle Emily Cooper, Ashley Gail Dewhurst, Destiny Ayanna Diehl, Kailey Marie Dossett, Ethan Patrick Duke, Ty Jacob Elam, Nia Lilliana English, Molly Rose Forsman, Nicholas Royce Gibson, Allison Brooke Gobuzzi, Lauren Paige Gobuzzi, Kylie Nicole Guerra, Kristina Lindsey Hampton, Helena Isabella Caruso Hansen, Callie Brooke Hebert,
Skylar Frances Hilliard, Hailei Paige Hingle, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hughes, Sophia Gayle Jarrell, Lindsey Marie Johnson, Ethan James Kennedy,
Alyvia Brooke Lambert, Grace Savannah Lanier, Meadow Grace Lavallee, Laura Cate Lumpkin, Hannah Elizabeth Ann Mitchell, Emily Paige Morrill,
Khloe Renee Osborne, Eric Kyle Penton, Annalyse Mathilda Pohlmann, Conner Lee Pope, Elizabeth De Lois Purvis, Christian Alexander Lee Ramsdell, Christian Paul Roberts, Jake Pierson Rogers, Shaunessi Abigael Schandel, Ariana Jade Secondine, Baileigh Marie Smith, Kaydence Grace Smith, Amadith Mary-Frances Stockstill, Brant Logan Tarter, Noah Jacob Vaughan, Noah Gabriel Verweij, Kali Elaine Weatherly, Isabella Elizabeth Weil, Lora Elise Weir, Madison Taylor Williams,Zoe isabella Wilson
11th Grade
Brianna Jacquelyn Mae Alexander,Presley Joy Bauer, Amber Lynn Bounds, Olivia Lyn Broom, Samuel Patrick Burge, Darbie Jean Buuck, Gavin Todd Carroll, Ashlyn Marie Dean, Tod Paul Dufrene, Jr, Alexis Malana Duncan, Aiden Wallace Fleming, Alyssa Nicole Fleming, Connor Daniel Fogarty, Allison Lorraine Glasscock, Houston Todd Harris, Christina Angela Hezeau, Emily Kathryn Caten Hill, Stephen Bradley Johnson, Gabriella Anjel Ledet,
Devyn LaShae Lee, Natalie Faith Martinez, Ramsey Mickale McManus, Michael Kenton Mims, Hollie Nicole Mitchell, Mark John-Hollis Mitchell, Kaylee Ann Parks, Hanna Kate Penton, Madison Renee Prestridge, Faith Bethany Russell, Madisyn Kay Scarabin, Halie Noell Slaydon, Anna Caroline Spiers,
Jacob Harrison Stockstill, Jonathan James Tebo, Tyce Edward Yarborough,
12 Grade
Gabrielle Nicole Andrews, Breanne Nicole Berthelot, Ayden James Burt, Anna Faith Carroll, Carissa Elaine Clavier, Holden Thomas Dodd, Hannah Rose Fitzgerald, Madison Rose Gay, Landon Leo Green, Sydney Elizabeth Harris, Emma Faith Kennedy, Amy Alexandra Klingenberger, Taylor Elise Lancon, James Michael Logan, II, Christopher Blake Randle Long, Austin James McCurdy, Lexie Anne Mitchell, Joshua Joseph Montes,
Jenna Alexandra Morrison, Aaron Stuart Ramsay, II, Isabella Catherine Ramsay, Azlinn Elise Sharp, Ashton Chase Steelman, Gabrielle Marie Tatman, Ethan Anthony Voss, Chase Lee Wheat, Emma Nicole Young
Principal’s List / A’s & B’s
9th Grade
Destiny Maria Adams, Ashad Ra’shun Banks, Isabel Marie Benton, Hunter Brian Bond, Donovan Jamaal Bounds, Grant Avery Bowen, Hanna Shaye Callahan, Jayde Renae Clark, Kennedy Alaina Clavo, Owen Michael Coig,
Michael Pace Cooper, Mason Clark Cuevas, Allison Bernadette Cunningham, James Tillman Desoto, III, Kaden Jace Dill, Amelia Layle Dodd,
Bryleigh Nichole Fields, Logan Gregory Fleming, Lillyan Paige Fletcher, Kinleigh Erin Frierson, Alyssa Leigh Garner, Alyse Taylor Goss, Jace Landen Gower, Anna Olivia Griffin, Jonathan Thomas Harrington,
Emily Helene Hayden, Jacquelynn Elizabeth Hilton, Gregory Don Ladner, Jacob Dwayne Lewis, Monnica Maranda Miller, Ava Marie Mitchell, Bralynn Leeann Mitchell, Wyatt Allan Moore, Dalton Andrew Opre, Skyler Chantell Owens, Kyla Ashley Pearson, Aleigha Kay Morgan Penton, Kyle Eric Powe, Elijah Benjamin Powell, Lilyana Grace Ramsdell, Brady Lionel Reed, Jr,
Courtney Leigh Rehmann, Angelea Mary Ricco, Amelia Marisa Rodriguez,
Londyn Marie Sanders, Jenna Shae Seal, Raven Brian Sones, Samuel Isaac Stein, Dailee Makenah Stevens, Amber Nicoll Stromeyer, Alayna grace Wale, Natalie Ann Wallis, Gracelyn Alisa Westbrook, Connor Jacob Williams,
Robert Edwin Williams, Riley Cole Wilson
10th Grade
Anna Douglas Abbott,
Adaline Grace Albritton, Kaeleigh Alexis Allen, Emma Grace Barrett, Maria Faye Beal, Mason Albert Bennett, Hayden Reid Bond, Kennan Austin Briggs, Jared Stephen Bryson, Cory David Cantrell, Jr,Payton Marcus Cardona, Cali Layne Coker, Brandon Michael Dufrene, Jr,Carlie Briana Fitzgerald, Dylan Michael Fuentes, Wesley Jackson Gardner, Alexis Rachelle Graves, Bryce David Head, Rebecca Marie Heffner, Logan Matthew Henley, Carly Ann Hilton, Hannah Elizabeth Hopkins, Jadyn Michael Johnson, Brailey Alana Jones, Kelton Damond Jones, Gage Joseph Kamlade,Jasmine Skye Keene, Aaron Hugh Kinsey, Brayson Kash Kirby, Savannah Rain Lacy,Ashley Jordan Lee,
Caden James Leimbach, Xoe Alexis Lockhart, Ian Slade Malcom, Isabel Marie Martin, Kaylie Rayelynn Martin, Gavin Aden McClinton, Kaidan Riley McKelvin, Cort Samuel Miley, Tyler Dylan Palavicini, Ian Sean Quinn, Katherine Grace Roberts, Trevor Thomas Russ, Sebastian Isaiah Sauceda,
Leighton Elise Schifano, Brandt James Stewart, Christian Cole Teal, Madison Brooke Trevillian, Zaiden Gage Wagner, Trey Robert Charles Wall, III, Tristan Todd Williams,
11th Grade
Blake Joseph Archer, Noah James Bailey, Bailey Rain Beech, Madalin Rene’ Bisesi, Aidan David Bogdan, Hunter Wallace Boudreaux, Hunter Rian Brunson, Tessa Renee Bullock, Addison Brooke Caison, Randy James Carson, Jr, Emily Kathryn Castro, Aiden John Collura, Tyler Blake Diebold, John Michael David Foster, Madison B Gabrielle, Jade Leaanna Garza, Ashton Taylor Glidewell, Tyler James Grant, Grace Michelle Griffin, Michael Mitchell Guy, Jonathan Isaac Hunt, Bryce Edward Johnson, Chance Michael Jones, James Cade Kennedy, Leighlynn Kelly Raine Kihneman, Carson Tucker Lajaunie, Dominick Joseph LaMartina, III, Albree Lynn Ledlow, Camille Elizabeth Lee, Xion Aqui’n Lockhart, Brooke Kaylee Long, Austin Sean McCaskell, Lilli Brooklyn Mitchell, Peyton Leann Mitchell, Caden James Moore, Camille Audrey Nelson, Peyton Elizabeth Newell, Sarah Anne Olson, Jayden Lynn Penton, Makenna Shae Penton, Kaylie Elisabeth Poe, Kiley Marie Poremba, Christopher Andrew Powell, Julianne Terese Ricco, Sydneigh Catherine Schifano, Madison Avery Smith, Emma Renae Spiers, Trevor Blake Stromeyer, Mikah Jay Sullivan, Robert Charles Taylor, III, Peyton Ryan Thigpen, Danica Elise Vermillion, Nolan Lee Walther, Michael Donavon Wheat, Whitney Jane’t Whitfield
12th Grade
Sophia Elizabeth Albasini, Bryant Michael Blanchard, Codi Rae Blondiau,
Stephen Isaiah Bonds, Nathan Alexander Boudreaux, David Chandler Wayne Bourgeois, Tayler Shane Brickeen, Peyton James Brossette, Cameron Scott Brunson, Kaelee Jayce Byrd, Kap Alfred Cowan Jr., Bryson Alexander Cure, Kyrstin Danielle Dresser,Damon Leslie Duke, Jr., Madison Paige Fairchild,
Logan Patrick Gill,Marco Antonio Gomez, Kyle Michael Holloway, Hannah Alyse Katz, Landon Reed Kennedy, Joshua Luke Krantz, Elijah Steven Lavigne, Alyssa Olivia Liddell,Jada Paige Lindsey, Xavier Alexander Lockhart, Ava Elizabeth McBeth, Tessa Pearl Ione McCoy, Carmen Blaze Neff, Carleigh Marie Parker, Emiliano Perez Soto, Mitchell Allen Powell,Carolyn May Pullens, Melanie Frances Renskowski, Cade Anthony Schwander, Savanna Hope Smith, Robert Scott Staples II, Terrance David Stockstill, Janevy Mae Stricker, Jordan Carter Thompson, Kiley Hope Whitfield,
