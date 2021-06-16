PRCC offering Computer Coding Technology program this fall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Pearl River Community College will begin a new Computer Coding Technology program this fall semester at the school’s Forrest County Campus.

Coding skills are in demand across a broad range of careers, not just for programmers, so PRCC is looking to fill a need within the community by adding the new program.

“The Computer Coding Technology pathway is designed to prepare individuals to be software developers,” said Dr. James Collum, Dean of the Career and Technical Education programs at the Forrest County Campus. “Individuals will be given the opportunity to master skills such as the fundamentals of coding, app development, web applications, and the life leadership skills as they relate to: HTML and CSS, Database Fundamentals, Python, and JavaScript.”

There will be a 30-hour certificate, 45-hour technical degree, and 60-hour associate of applied science degree options.

According to data from the State Workforce Investment Board, the software developers (applications and software) occupations are projected to grow at 26.46 percent statewide.

Entry level pay starts at $45,000 and the median annual income for this occupation is $80,629 at a state level.

Added Collum: “The jobs that this program will prepare students for are the jobs of the future. The students will be critical to fill the current software development positions an they will also be a key component in attracting new high-tech companies to our state.”

Dr. Jana Causey, Vice President for the Forrest County Center, Allied Health and Nursing programs, says Computer Coding Technology is a skill that is in high demand.

“Pearl River Community College is committed to providing programs that prepare our students to enter high-paying jobs as well as meet the needs of our local industry,” Causey said. “Implementing this program will help us provide a skilled workforce prepared to understand the language of computers and evolving technology.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity for our community.”

For information about the Computer Coding Technology program, call 601-554-5505, email jcollum@prcc.edu or visit the Forrest County Campus on U.S. 49 South.