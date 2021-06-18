Postal Worker Pleads Guilty To Sealing Over $90,000 In Cash And Stamps From The Postal Service

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Lisa Mesler, 55, of Niagara Falls, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to theft of government money. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Bonanno, who is handling the case, stated that between October 2017 and June 2018, the defendant, while employed by the United States Postal Service as a Station Manager at the Cheektowaga, NY, Branch, stole $63,265.96 from the cash register drawers of sales associates, which she supervised. Mesler stole money on 53 different occasions. Also, on multiple occasions during that time period, the defendant stole stamps. The value of the stamps stolen was $28,265.30.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kenneth Cleevely, Eastern Area Field Office, Pittsburgh, PA, and Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 13, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. before Judge Sinatra.