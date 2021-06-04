Pearl River softball announces exciting slate of summer camps

By Dylan Dunaway

PRCC Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River softball team has announced a summer full of camps. A Kids Camp will run from June 14-16, The Danielle Barton Training Academy Camp will be June 29 and the PRCC Pitching Clinics will take place July 26-27.

KIDS CAMP

The Wildcat Kids Camp is for kids ages 7-12 and will cost $75 per kid. The camp will be hosted at friendship park in Picayune. and will run from 6 to 8 P.M. Campers will be able to learn all the fundamentals such as pitching, hitting, fielding, catching and baserunning. Sign up for the Kids Camp at PRCCSoftballCamps.com.

DANIELLE BARTON TRAINING ACADEMY

Train with the Pearl River softball coaches at DBT Academy in Saucier. The camp will provide hitting and pitching lessons from a collegiate coaching staff. Sign up at sites.google.com/view/dbt-academy-llc/home or visit Barton’s Facebook page at facebook.com/dbtacademy

PITCHING CLINIC

The pitching clinic will be instructed by head coach Christie Meeks and will help refine pitching mechanics. The cost of the clinic is $50 per student. Four slots are available for 10-11 year old students from 9 to 10:30 A.M. and there will be four more slots offered from 10:30 A.M. to 12 P.M. Students that are ages 12-14 can join the four available slots that are 1 to 2:30 P.M. or the four slots running from 2:30 to 4 P.M. Athletes that are in the 15-18 age category can join the four available slots from 4:30 to 6 P.M. or the four slots available from 6 to 7:30 P.M. Signup for the pitching clinic at PRCCSoftballCamps.com.