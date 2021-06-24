Ole Miss places 109 on SEC spring academic honor roll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss had 109 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, which was announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.
A total of 1,615 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored on the spring list released Thursday, which covers the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. For Ole Miss, those 109 student-athletes include those who were part of the competition roster during the 2020-21 season.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
Ole Miss Honorees (109)
Baseball (22)
Cael Baker – Multi—Disciplinary Studies
Cole Baker – Finance
Justin Bench – Finance
Taylor Broadway – Multi—Disciplinary Studies
Wes Burton – Marketing
Peyton Chatagnier – Multi—Disciplinary Studies
Max Cioffi – Multi—Disciplinary Studies
Derek Diamond – Exercise Science
Hayden Dunhurst – Sport and Recreation Admin
Jerrion Ealy – Criminal Justice
Tim Elko – Exercise Science
Braden Forsyth – Multi—Disciplinary Studies
Gunnar Hoglund – Multi—Disciplinary Studies
Jackson Kimbrell – Accountancy
Trey LaFleur – General Business
Knox Loposer – Sport and Recreation Admin
Mitch Murrell – General Business
Tyler Myers – Exercise Science
John Rhys Plumlee – Multi—Disciplinary Studies
Cade Sammons – Exercise Science
Logan Savell – Multi—Disciplinary Studies
Ben Van Cleve – Sport and Recreation Admin
Men’s Golf (8)
Jack Gnam – Risk Management and Insurance
Thomas Hogan – Management
Veeti Mahonen – General Business
Charlie Miller – Accountancy
Brett Schell – Marketing
Jackson Suber – Finance
Sarut Vongchaisit – Sociology
Cecil Wegener – Finance
Women’s Golf (6)
Ellen Hutchinson—Kay – Mechanical Engineering
Julia Johnson – Master of Business Administration
Andrea Lignell – General Engineering
Macy Somoskey – Mathematics
Kennedy Swann – Master of Business Administration
Chiara Tamburlini – Economics
Softball (14)
Mikayla Allee – Exercise Science
Gabby Alvarez – Multi—Disciplinary Studies
Anna Borgen – Integrated Marketing Communications
Savannah Diederich – Sport and Recreation Admin
Autumn Gillespie – M.S. in Sport and Recreation Admin
Sydney Gutierrez – General Business
Kacey Hvitved – Sport and Recreation Admin
Abbey Latham – Mathematics
Kelsha Loftin – Criminal Justice
Ally Mena – Psychology
Jessica Puk – Sport and Recreation Admin
Paige Smith – Psychology
Ava Tillmann – Sport and Recreation Admin
Tate Whitley – Exercise Science
Men’s Tennis (6)
Lukas Engelhardt – Accountancy
Jan Soren Hain – Risk Management and Insurance
Simon Junk – Accountancy
Finn Reynolds – Multi—Disciplinary Studies
Tim Sandkaulen – Integrated Marketing Communications
Nikola Slavic – General Business
Women’s Tennis (6)
Alexa Bortles – Integrated Marketing Communications
Tiphanie Fiquet – Criminal Justice
Tereza Janatova – M.S. in Engineering Science
Grace Anne Jones – Accountancy
Sabina Machalova – Psychology
Anna Vrbenska – Sport and Recreation Admin
Men’s Track & Field (23)
Joseph Benedetto – Exercise Science
Kenney Broadnax – Criminal Justice
Cole Bullock – General Business
Michael Coccia – Real Estate & Finance
Elijah Dryer – Criminal Justice
Jack Filan – General Business
Demond Fleming – Exercise Science
Baylor Franklin – Finance
Mario Garcia Romo – Chemistry
Dalton Hengst – Sport and Recreation Admin
Joseph Lanham – General Business
Jacob Lough – Sport and Recreation Admin
Peyton Lowery – General Business
Cory Meek – Chemical Engineering
Tyler Moore – Mechanical Engineering
Nick Moulai – Sport and Recreation Admin
John Rivera Jr. – Management
Ryan Roark – Mechanical Engineering
Ben Savino – Mechanical Engineering
Robinson Snider – Mechanical Engineering
Peyton Weissmann – Marketing
Alvin Westbrook – Criminal Justice
Jamie Witmer – Marketing
Women’s Track & Field (24)
Skylar Boogerd – Exercise Science
Jalani Davis – General Business
Jayda Eckford – Law Studies
Anna Elkin – M.S.W. in Social Work
Brooke Gilmore – Dietetics and Nutrition
Meg Goebel – Exercise Science
Lauren Hoselton – Integrated Marketing Communications and Psychology
Lexi King – Exercise Science
Maddie King – Accountancy
Emma McClellan – Exercise Science
Elizabeth Nix – Accountancy
Clio Ozanne—Jaques – Exercise Science
Lyndsey Reed – Dietetics and Nutrition
Nicole Rice – Biological Science
Morgan Claire Rose – Biological Science
Kelly Rowe – Criminal Justice
Orianna Shaw – Exercise Science
Victoria Simmons – Biological Science
Shey Taiwo – General Business
Cate Tracht – Biological Science
Ylvi Traxler – English
Sara Van Aken – General Business
Lisa Vogelgesang – Psychology
Loral Winn – Journalism
