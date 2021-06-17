Ole Miss 2022 ITA draft results:

TEMPE, Ariz. – Ole Miss men’s tennis will play at home as the No. 14 overall seed and top seed in the Oxford regional, and women’s tennis will travel to the Atlanta regional as the No. 3 seed hosted at Georgia Tech as finalized on Thursday. The 13th Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend will take place Jan. 28-31, 2022 with the winning teams of each region advancing to the ITA Indoor Team Championships.

The path to the 2022 ITA Indoor Team Championships is set. Ole Miss men’s tennis will host No. 17 Illinois, No. 26 N.C. State and No. 28 Oklahoma in Oxford and Rebels women’s tennis will compete versus No. 16 Michigan in the first round of ITA Kickoff Weekend in Atlanta, starting Jan. 28, 2022. The ITA Kickoff Regional Championships will occur on Jan. 31, 2022. The advancing team from each region will earn a spot in the 2022 ITA Indoor Team Championships. The women’s ITA Indoor Team Championship will occur at The University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI from Feb. 11-14, and the men’s ITA Indoor Team Championship is set to take place at the University of Washington in Seattle from Feb. 18-21, 2022.

Ole Miss men’s tennis returns to compete in the ITA Kickoff Weekend for the second consecutive season. In 2021, the Rebels placed third in the Raleigh Regional after falling to No. 13 Tennessee in the first round and defeating Alabama in the consolation match. The Rebels last hosted ITA Kickoff Weekend in Oxford in 2014, falling in both matches versus Michigan and Clemson. Ole Miss last reached the NCAA Indoor Team Championships in 2015.

The Rebels will first compete against the No. 28 Oklahoma Sooners in the William F. Galtney Indoor Tennis Center on Jan. 28, 2022. No. 17 Illinois will be the regional No. 2 seed and compete versus No. 2 N.C. State in the first round on the opposite half of the draw.

No. 28 Ole Miss women’s tennis is set to return to compete at ITA Kickoff Weekend after placing second in the Chapel Hill Regional. In 2021. The Rebels fell in the Regional Championship to the 2021 NCAA Indoor Team Championship winners, No. 1 North Carolina.

Women’s tennis travels to the Atlanta Regional for the 2022 Kickoff Weekend, a location familiar to the Rebels. Ole Miss competed in the 2021 NCAA Team Championships in the Atlanta Regional, also hosted by Georgia Tech. The Rebels matchup with No. 16 Michigan in the first round on Jan. 28, 2022. The Wolverines are the highest ranked No. 2 seed of all teams to compete in the tournament. No. 10 Georgia Tech takes on No. 30 Old Dominion on the other half of the regional bracket. The Rebels defeated Old Dominion in the first round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend this past season on Jan. 22, 2021, 4-2.

ITA Kickoff Men’s Oxford Regional • Jan. 28-31, 2022

#14 Ole Miss

#17 Illinois

#26 N.C. State

#28 Oklahoma

ITA Kickoff Women’s Atlanta Regional • Jan. 28-31, 2022

#10 Georgia Tech

#16 Michigan

#28 Ole Miss

#30 Old Dominion