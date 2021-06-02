Norman F. Sauls

May 24, 2021

Norman F. Sauls died of natural causes on Monday, May 24, 2021, in his Lumberton, MS, home. He was 96.

Born in New Orleans, to parents, Norman E. Sauls and Beatrice Dugas Sauls. His was a life well spent!

An outstanding student, patriotic citizen, courageous World War II Hero, professional musician, and successful businessman. He was also a devoted son, loving husband, and a caring , nuturing parent.

Norman Sauls led by example. Survived by his wife, Gladys, of 74 years; a daughter, Kathi, her husband Robert Arnold; a son Keith; one grandson, Ryan Frick; and two great grandchildren, Aaron and Taylor. To the many nieces and nephews across the country – he was a cherished family member.

A private memorial ceremony and interment will take place in Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date.

In the minds and hearts of all those who knew him…He will live forever.