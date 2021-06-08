NCAA Starkville Super Regional schedule set for Saturday start

Diamond Dawgs and Fighting Irish kick off Super Regional at 1 p.m. on June 12

STARKVILLE – For the fifth straight season the Mississippi State baseball program will play in an NCAA Super Regional, with the second straight event hosted at Dudy Noble Field kicking off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

It is the fourth time in program history that Mississippi State will host a Super Regional, also hosting in 2007 and 2019. The Diamond Dawgs have won four of the nine previous Super Regional appearances, including each of the years they hosted.

After sweeping through the NCAA Starkville Regional, No. 7 national seed Mississippi State (43-15) will host No. 10 national seed Notre Dame (33-11) in the NCAA Starkville Super Regional beginning on Saturday, June 12. The complete schedule for the best two-of-three series is below;

Saturday, June 12 – 1 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Sunday, June 13 – 5 p.m. CT (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Monday, June 14 – 6 p.m. CT (ESPN2/ESPNU; If Necessary)

After capturing its 16th NCAA Regional title in program history, the Diamond Dawgs became the 10th team in the Regional era (1999-present) to own a streak of five-straight Super Regional appearances, including one of only three SEC programs (LSU, South Carolina). MSU is the only team with an active streak of four-or-more consecutive Super Regional appearances.

The Bulldogs are looking for a 12th all-time appearance at the College World Series, while Notre Dame is in search of its third trip to Omaha. The two programs have met six times on the Diamond, with four of those coming in the postseason. The first meeting was a Fighting Irish win at the Palo Alto Regional in 1993, before the Diamond Dawgs won two of three games in the Starkville Regional in 2000. Notre Dame then won both games in a season-opening series in Starkville to begin the 2002 campaign.

General public ticket information and information on parking will be provided later in the week.