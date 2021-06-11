Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on LA 1249

Pumpkin Center– On Thursday, June 10, 2021, shortly after 5:30 PM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on LA 1249 (Pumpkin Center Rd.) near Interstate 12 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Robert Smith of Hammond, Louisiana.

The initial investigation revealed that Smith was traveling northbound on LA 1249 on a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle. At the same time, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped in the northbound lane of LA 1249, due to traffic congestion. For reasons still under investigation, Smith’s motorcycle crashed into the back of the Chevrolet Silverado.

Smith was not wearing an approved DOT helmet and sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.