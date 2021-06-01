June 1, 2021

  • 84°

Judy Ann Lee

By Staff Report

Published 11:49 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Judy Ann Lee

May 28, 2021

Funeral Services for Judy Ann Lee, age 73, of Poplarville, MS, who passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Derby Place Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home and again on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Derby Place Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in McNeill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Roger Miller will officiate the service.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar