Jessie Saliba Hamilton
A Celebration of Life for Jessie Saliba Hamilton, age 87, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, will be held at a later date to be determined.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com
