Green Bay Man Sentenced to 13 years in Federal Prison for Sex Trafficking

Acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on June 25, 2021, Darryl K. Green (age: 53) of Green Bay, Wisconsin was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison by Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach.

Between January 2020 and August 2020, Green recruited, enticed, and forced dozens of women toengage in acts of prostitution under the threat of physical force. Often compelling the victims to give asmuch as 100% of the proceeds to him. Green also manipulated his victims’ controlled substance addictions to keep them in the prostitution trade. He pled guilty earlier this year to a charge of “Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking” contrary to Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1594(c), 1591(a)(1), and 1591(b)(1).

In handing down the sentence, Judge Griesbach noted the extremely serious nature of the charge, calling it an “astounding offense in many ways.” He further cited a strong need to protect the public and to deter Green and others from engaging in sex trafficking in the future. Following his release from prison, Green will spend 10 years on supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Green Bay Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, with the assistance of the Green Bay office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Erica J. Lounsberry and Daniel R. Humble.