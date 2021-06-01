Charles F. Fowler
May 25, 2021
Charles F. Fowler, of Picayune, Mississippi passed from this life on May 25, 2021.
A service to honor Charles will be held on June 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Picayune Funeral Home Chapel. Family visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. and public visitation will be allowed starting at 12:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.
