Calvin Dees, Sr.

May 30, 2021

“To everything there is a season and time to every purpose under the heaven.” a time to be born, and a time to die…” Ecclesiastes 3:1-2a

Deacon Calvin Dees, Sr, (born October 15, 1939) to Walter Dees, Sr. and Katie Beck Dees in Picayune, Mississippi and a resident of Baker, Louisiana for more than 60 years) took the final stroll of his earthly journey on May 30, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center.

A GLIMPSE OF CALVIN DEES, SR.’S EARTHLY JOURNEY

Having had an earthly father for only the first four years of my life was a contributing factor to my appreciation of and high esteem for my mother. She was a Godly mother who instilled in her children the importance of: believing and trusting in, as well as serving our Heavenly Father. She was a firm believer and advocate of the admonishment given in Proverbs 13:24 (“He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes.”). There was rarely any hesitation from her in expressing an abundance of love through whatever creative means she believed to be the most beneficial for the recipient. Secular and Christian education were presented as a “no option” in the Dees household and was plainly known to be a requirement to remain a resident at, what is now named: 1308 East Katie Beck Dees Street.

What was formerly known as Picayune Colored Schools and George Washington Carver High School provided secular education experiences while Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church blessed me with Christian training through Sunday School and Baptist Training Union. As a sign of my belief in God and my acceptance of Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior; I was baptized at an early age by my pastor, Reverend R.W. Woullard, Sr.

Upon becoming a resident of Baker, Louisiana; my Christian nourishment, growth and contributions were continued as a member of Greater King David Baptist Church where I served as: Adult I Class Sunday School Teacher, Deacon under the leadership of Pastor Dr. John E. Montgomery II

“EDUCATION IS THE PASSPORT TO THE FUTURE FOR

TOMORROW BELONGS TO THOSE WHO PREPARE FOR IT TODAY. Malcolm X

My formative years prepared/equipped me with all that I needed to embark upon the next phase of my journey to “higher education”. In August of 1970 Southern University of Baton Rouge, Louisiana became my choice of the institution best suited for me to fulfill my dream of enriching my academic skills and acquiring the required credentials to fulfill my aspirations as: an educator, an administrator and as a counselor. I earned: a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education; a M.Ed. in Counselor Education, and Certification in Secondary Administration.

“AND WHATEVER THY HANDS FIND TO DO, DO IT WITH ALL THY MIGHT, FOR THERE IS NO WISDOM IN THE GRAVE WHITHER THY GOEST”. ECCLESIASTES 9:10 KJV

Having had the responsibility of doing chores as a child and as a teenager; in addition to having had it instilled in me by my mother to always do my best and to “take pride” in my work; I was prepared for the “world of work” at an early age and considered by many to be a “workaholic” because I always had at least one job, most times two, while attending high school and college.

“PAUSES” ALONG THE JOURNEY:

Nurse Aide at Crosby Memorial Hospital, Student Worker, Coach, Counselor, Assistant Principal, and Principal at Louisiana Training Institute (Jetson, Scenic High School) Nurse’s Aide at Our lady of the Lake Hospital, Two Term School Board Member for City of Baker School Board

AIM/ MISSION FOR MY JOURNEY

“DO ALL THE GOOD YOU CAN, BY ALL THE MEANS YOU CAN, IN ALL THE WAYS YOU CAN, IN ALL THE PLACES YOU CAN, AT ALL THE TIMES YOU CAN, TO ALL THE PEOPLE YOU CAN, AS LONG AS EVER YOU CAN.”

Tributes/Recognitions/Acknowledgements:

A Faithful SERVANT of God, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Humble, Compassionate, Responsible, Reliable and Greater King David Adult I Sunday School Class; 2001 Honorary Mayor of Baker, Louisiana; 2001- State of Louisiana (35 years of Dedicated Service); JCY (Jetson Center for Youth), Appreciation of Service; State of Louisiana Department of Public Safety; Innumerous Certificates of Appreciation

“AND A TIME TO DIE..”

MY OMEGA

May 30, 2021

“I’M LEAVING MY HOUSE, ON MY WAY TO GOD’S HOUSE, YOU SEE, MY HOUSE IS DECAYING; BUT IN MY FATHER’S HOUSE ARE MANY MANSIONS AND ONE OF THEM BELONGS TO ME.”

THOSE WHO AWAIT ME:

My parents; my son: Darrick M. Dees; my paternal and maternal grandparents; all the generations preceding and including my paternal and maternal uncles and aunts; my brothers: Dr. Walter Dees, Jr., Reverend Dr. Alonzo Dees, Edward Parker; my sisters: Mamie Ray Dees and Shirley Dees McCaskill; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

“THE MEMORY OF THE JUST IS BLESSED….” PROVERBS 10:7A

To reflect on and cherish my journey are: my devoted “Helpmeet” of 39 years, Oletha Blake Dees; my children: Yolanda (Sherred) Johnson, Jeffrey (Dawn) Dees, Kimberly Carter, Calvin Dees, Jr., Nicole (David) Robert, Monique (Kevin) Davis, and Yvette Thompson; a daughter-in-law Gilda Dees; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three god-children: Regina Williams, Kim F. LaCour, and Marcia LaCour. My siblings: Alice Dees, Paul (Lorene) Dees, Dr. Pearl D. Ducre’, Willie (Gladys) Dees, and Evelyn Walker; three brothers-in-law: Carvin Blake, Terry (Mary) Blake, and Donnie (Brenda) Blake; one sister-in-law, Diane Blake (Kevin) Jones; and innumerous nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; cousins (one dear, Ruth Husband); one aunt, Mattie Trust Beck; Greater King David Baptist Church family; George Washington Carver High Class of 1959; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

A “Celebration of My Life and Legacy” will be held:

VISITATION SERVICE: June 5, 2021, 9:00 – 10:00 AM

Greater King David Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, LA 70807

CELEBRATION SERVICE DATE: 10:00 AM

Greater King David Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, LA 70807

PASTOR/EULOGIST/OFFICIANT: Dr. John E. Montgomery, II EXPRESSIONS OF GRATITUDE:

Countenance upon thee, and the Dees family acknowledges with profound appreciation every comforting word expressed and all other deeds rendered unto us.

“The lord bless thee and keep thee: the lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: the lord lift up give thee peace.”

NUMBERS 6: 24-26 KJV

FINAL ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO:

Millers and Daughters of Baton Rouge, LA; and Brown’s Funeral Home of Picayune, MS

INTERMENT: PICAYUNE CEMETERY

JUNE 5, 2021, 2:00 PM

PICAYUNE, MISSISSIPPI

“LIFE IS BUT A STOPPING PLACE,

A PAUSE IN WHAT’S TO BE,

A RESTING PLACE ALONG THE ROAD

TO SWEET ETERNITY.

AND WHEN THE JOURNEY FINALLY ENDS,

WE’LL CLAIM A GREAT REWARD,

AND FIND AN EVERLASTING PEACE, TOGETHER WITH THE LORD ”