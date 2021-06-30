Business owners, community, step up to keep McNeill fireworks show going forward

The annual fireworks display offered near the McNeill Volunteer Fire Department will come back this year, with some minor differences.

Typically the annual fireworks display was planned and conducted by members of the local volunteer fire department.

But this year that event is being sponsored by Katie and Brad Frazier, owners of McNeill One Stop and Slims, and Tim Kahl, Jackie Kahl and Stacy Kahl, owners of McNeill General Store.

Katie Frazier said the local business owners teamed up with community members via a Go Fund Me account along with Lock Jock/Key Shoppe to sponsor this year’s event after hearing members of the local fire department couldn’t find the time to put it together.

It will still take place at the same place, the field between the McNeill General Store and the Dollar General. McNeill Fire Chief Donny Leonard said some firefighters from his department will be on hand to help light the fireworks and a fire truck will be stationed at the event for safety.

Katie Frazier said this will remain a family friendly event, and as such will feature gospel singing from the group Big Blessin.

This year the event will be held on Saturday, July 3, starting at 6 p.m. with the gospel singing.

Fireworks will begin to be displayed shortly after dark.

Both businesses will be open during the event for those who may be looking for refreshments.

Katie Frazier said attendees may want to bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Alcohol will not be allowed at the free event.

Also, Katie asks that attendees refrain from bringing personal fireworks.

Security will be on hand to ensure the public’s safety.

Katie said she and her fellow business owners took up the responsibility to ensure the community event lived on.

“It’s been in the community for decades, I hate to see it dwindle. When the chief said he would be unable to do it, we took it up and ran with it,” Katie said.