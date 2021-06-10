Biloxi PD works incident where suspect barricades self in mother’s house, shoots at officers

At 1455, 9 Jun 21, a witness called 911 and reported someone in 200 block of Stennis Dr., was shot. Officers arrived and found the victim, allegedly shot by B/M John A. Little (DOB: 6 Jul 66). The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers then learned, that in order to flee the area, Little allegedly kidnapped a woman and forced her to drive him to the area of Pass Rd. and Rodenberg Ave. A search of the area was conducted and officers were unable to locate Little. At 1648 hrs, officers located Little in the area of Division St. and Fountain Ln., walking down Division St., pointing a pistol at his own head. Little failed to heed officers’ orders to stop and walked to his mother’s residence, in the 300 block of Strangi Ave. Little’s mother, who was on the telephone with Biloxi Police Dispatch at the time, was advised to leave the residence and she fled the house through the rear door. Little entered the house and locked the door. During officers repeated attempts to get Little to leave the house, Little fired several shots in the direction of officers. Due to the danger to the public, a perimeter was established and police negotiators were called to the scene. During negotiations, Little again fired several shots in the direction of officers.