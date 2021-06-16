Biloxi PD working fatal collision on I-10

On 12 Jun 21, 0530, a witness called 911 and advised they observed a vehicle on I-10 traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel. The witness further advised the vehicle was involved in a crash east of mile marker (MM) 41 (Shriner’s Blvd.). Officers were dispatched, located the crash and requested Traffic Investigators respond to the scene. Preliminary investigation by Traffic Investigators disclosed the following:

Several witnesses observed a dark colored SUV traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near MM 46 (D’Iberville exit). The SUV continued westbound in the eastbound lanes until striking a large RV vehicle, head-on, just east of MM 41. The RV contained seven occupants (five adults and two children) who were unharmed during the crash. The driver of the SUV sustained serious injury and was transported via Life Flight to Mobile, AL, for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries.