Biloxi PD requesting help in identifying suspect in theft of cellphone
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify a reported theft suspect. The unknown W/M, pictured below, allegedly stole a cell phone on May 11, 2021 at about 9am. The incident was reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Beach Blvd. The alleged suspect is reported to be about 6’-02” tall and reportedly weights 140-150 lbs.
You Might Like
Today is June 4, 2021
Nighttime snacking best bets Calorie-conscious individuals may wonder if eating at night or after a certain time can derail their... read more