Biloxi PD asks for help in locating missing person

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to locate a reported missing person. Jessica M. Morgan, (age 30) pictured below, was reported by family members as a missing person on June 3, 2021. Family member(s) last saw Jessica Morgan on or about May 20, 2021 in the 1600 block of Perry Dr. Jessica Morgan is reported to be about 5-05” tall and reportedly weights 120-130 lbs. Jessica Morgan has “Chef Life” tattooed on her knuckles and a “Star” tattoo on her right elbow area. Jessica Morgan was last seen on a bike in west Biloxi. She is believed to possibly be in Jackson Co. area or Ocean Springs area.