Biloxi PD asking for help in locating missing man

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 26 Y/O Donovan Lance Moran. On 7 June 2021, at about 0900, Donovan walked away after a Doctor’s visit, at 715 Division St, and was last seen in the 200 Block of Magnolia St. by his mother. Donovan is reported to have non-life threatening medical issues, and is prone to angry outbursts. Donavan is described by a family member as Bi-Racial, 5’09 135 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a burgundy T-Shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored shoes.