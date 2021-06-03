Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying alleged burglary suspect
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown white female who allegedly committed a Burglary to a vehicle in the 800 block of Bayview Ave. The incident occurred on 06/01/2021 at about 2337 hours. The Image depicted below is of the alleged suspect of this incident.
Man arrested for making terroristic threats to law enforcement
A Philadelphia, Miss., man was arrested in Picayune for making threats to law enforcement personnel. Picayune Police Assistant Chief James... read more