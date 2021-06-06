Bethmann, King Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss track & field’s Cade Bethmann and Maddie King have been named to the SEC Community Service Team, the conference announced Friday.

Bethmann was part of numerous efforts throughout the year to represent the Rebel men on the Community Service team, including helping Ole Miss donate 60 Thanksgiving baskets to community families in need for Adopt-A-Basket; celebrating 125 guests with special needs during an unforgettable prom night at A Night to Shine; reading to elementary classrooms in the Lafayette-Oxford-University area for Reading with the Rebels; empowering and inspiring children through fitness and track & field techniques for the YMCA Kids Fitness event on Great 38 Weekend; helping assemble more than 500 backpacks and leading the men’s track team with donating 50 backpacks filled with non-perishable food for children in Tunica and Quitman Counties for Feed the Sip; and participating in Day 2 of NCAA Diversity Week’s “We Got Your Back” social media campaign that showcased allyship.

King, likewise, led the Rebel women with several efforts, including helping Ole Miss donate 60 Thanksgiving baskets to community families in need for Adopt-A-Basket; reading to elementary classrooms in the Lafayette-Oxford-University area for Reading with the Rebels; reading to elementary classrooms in the LOU and Tunica areas for Reading Across America; helping assemble more than 500 backpacks and leading the women’s track team with donating 24 backpacks filled with non-perishable food for children in Tunica and Quitman Counties for Feed the Sip; and empowering and inspiring children through fitness and track & field techniques for the YMCA Kids Fitness event on Great 38 Weekend.

