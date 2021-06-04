Anthony Krein III

May 31, 2021

Anthony Joseph “Skip” Krein, III, 65 years old, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Sandy Hook, MS on May 31, 2021.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at Calvary Christian Fellowship, Bogalusa, LA.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:00 am until 11:00 am Service time at Calvary Christian Fellowship, Bogalusa, LA.

Rev. Larry Lassley, Sr. will officiate the services.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Ponemah Cemetery, Veteran’s Plots, Bogalusa, LA under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home, Picayune, MS.

