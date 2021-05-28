William Goodrich

May 25, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for William Lee “Bill” Goodrich, age 93, of Flowood, MS, formerly of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. R. T Buckley will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Picayune REG, P.O. Box 477, Picayune, MS 39466; or the Baptist Children’s Village, PO Box 27, Clinton MS 39060.