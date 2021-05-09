Vancleave man involved in fatal George County collision
On Friday, May 7, 2021, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in George County. A 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by Robert Brown, 65, of Vancleave, MS was traveling south on Highway 63. A John Deere tractor driven by Arteza Ferrill, 53, of Lucedale, MS was traveling south on Highway 63. Both vehicles made contact in the right lane of southbound Highway 63. Robert Brown received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
You Might Like
WCU-Tradition campus hosts Honors Day Celebration
William Carey University’s Tradition campus hosted its 2021 Honors Day Celebration on May 5 – the last major event before... read more