May 12, 2021

Troy Nelson

By Staff Reports

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Troy Edward Nelson, age 34, of Carriere, MS who passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 11:00am until, at his home.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

